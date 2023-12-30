Winter Vacations Declared for Additional Educational Institutions

Non-formal schools in Punjab start winter break on January 1st for 10 days.

Rumor of winter break extension for all schools due to Lahore High Court order.

Official announcement on extension expected after government approval.

Advertisement

The Department of Literacy and Non-Formal Education declared that winter vacations in non-formal schools throughout Punjab will begin at the beginning of the new year.

As per the department’s notification, a winter break is scheduled from January 1 to January 10 for all non-formal schools in the province.

Additionally, all non-formal institutes have been instructed to adhere to the notification regarding the winter break and resume classes on January 11.

Conversely, there are also indications of an extension in holidays for all educational institutions in Punjab following a written order from the Lahore High Court (LHC). However, the school education department has not yet released an official notification.

Social media reports suggesting an extension of the winter break were fueled by individuals, including teachers, sharing a notification from the Literacy Department. Despite the lack of official confirmation, the dissemination of unverified information has caused confusion regarding the status of the winter break.

Advertisement

Social media reports suggesting an extension of the winter break were fueled by individuals, including teachers, sharing a notification from the Literacy Department. Despite the lack of official confirmation, the dissemination of unverified information has caused confusion regarding the status of the winter break.

Also Read NADRA B-Form Registration Certificate Fee Update January 2024 Everyone in Pakistan needs an ID, including children. The Child Registration Certificate...

As stated by an official from the department, an official notification will be issued after receiving approval from the provincial government.