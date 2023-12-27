Xiaomi Redmi 10 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Dec 2023

The Xiaomi Redmi 10 is a budget-friendly smartphone packed with impressive features. Its 6.5-inch FHD+ display offers a vibrant visual experience.
Powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 processor, it ensures efficient performance for everyday tasks. The quad-camera setup, featuring a 50 MP main lens, captures sharp and detailed photos, while the 8 MP front camera handles selfies with clarity.
With a substantial 5,000 mAh battery, the Redmi 10 provides extended usage on a single charge. The device comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, expandable up to 512 GB.
Running on MIUI 12 based on Android, the Redmi 10 offers a feature-rich and budget-friendly smartphone option.
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Price in Pakistan
The Xiaomi Redmi 10 price in Pakistan is Rs. 28,499/-
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|MIUI 12
|Dimensions
|161.9 x 75.5 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|181 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Carbon Gray, Pebble White, Sea Blue
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|90Hz refresh rate, Reading mode 3.0, sunlight display
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4 (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM radio (not yet confirmed)
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IR blaster, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W, Reverse charging 9W
