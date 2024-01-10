11,500 policemen to perform election duties in Sindh: CM

KARACHI: Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar has said that a total of 115,500 policemen have been assigned to perform security duty during the upcoming general election.

These police officers will be responsible for maintaining law and order on 191 seats, including 61 National Assembly seats and 130 provincial assembly seats. The election is scheduled to take place on February 8.

During a presentation to the staff course, IG Police Riffat Mukhtar highlighted the key challenges faced by law enforcement in Pakistan.

He noted that street crime in urban areas, particularly in Karachi, and lawlessness in the katcha areas of Kashmore, Shikarpur, Ghotki, and Sukkur were significant issues.

While terrorism was also a challenge, it had been controlled through intelligence-based targeted operations. The IG emphasized that the police were fully prepared to provide security for the upcoming general elections.

Advertisement

When discussing street crime, the IG identified mobile phone/cash snatching, vehicle theft/snatching, house robberies, murders, and extortion as major issues. Despite fluctuations in the rate of street crime, it remains a chronic urban issue.

The police are currently patrolling and conducting targeted operations to control the situation.

Chief Secretary Dr Fakhre Alam suggested that the criminal justice system needs reform, specifically with regard to urban street crime.

He believes that the launching of the Karachi Safe City Project, along with increasing the technical capacity of the Police, would help resolve the matter.

In response to a question, the Chief Minister stated that treatment plants were being installed to release treated waste and industrial water into the sea, which would help control the pollution in the seawater.

Also Read Punjab Govt announces to distribute 26,000 electric vehicles LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in announcing the distribution of...

Advertisement

Additionally, the Sindh government has planted one million mangrove plants in the sea.