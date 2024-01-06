Acid attack woman dies in Karachi

KARACHI: A 55-year-old woman died in an acid attack in the Gulistan e Johar area of ​​Karachi.

According to the police, the mother of the woman’s daughter was divorced six years ago, and the ex-son-in-law of the victim had been threatening her for 6 months.

Police said that two masked men entered the house and threw acid on the woman, while the woman’s daughter saved her life by hiding in the washroom.

The woman died due to acid burns.

Earlier, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested seven terrorists during intelligence-based operations in different cities of Punjab.

The CTD spokesperson said that, in view of terrorism concerns, 59 IBOs were operated in various cities of Punjab by the CTD.

The operation was conducted in Lahore, Kasur, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, and Bahawalnagar.