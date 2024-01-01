Advertisement
Ali Muhammad Khan challenged rejection of nomination papers 

  • 8 candidates of PTI filed appeals against rejection of papers.
  • Election Tribunal Judge Shakeel Ahmed will hear appeals.
  • PEC said 1179 nominations approved for National Assembly.
PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf(PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan filed an appeal against the rejection of nomination papers.

PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan submitted papers for National Assembly Constituency NA-23 Mardan which his nomination paper was rejected by the Returning Officers. Eight candidates of PTI, including Ali Muhammad Khan, filed appeals against the rejection of papers.

PTI candidate Mujahid Khan from NA-21 Mardan, Zahir Shah Toro from PK-57, and Abdul Salam from PK-58 have filed an appeal.

Apart from this, Iftikhar Mashwani, a candidate from PK 60, Ameer Farzand Khan from PK 56, Aftab Alam from NA 35 Kohat and Yusuf Khan from NA 31 Hangu filed an appeal.

Election Tribunal Judge Justice Shakeel Ahmed will hear the appeals.

Earlier,  Provincial Election Commission (PEC)  Khyber Pakhtunkhwa  said that 1179 nominations were approved for the National Assembly (NA), while 3094 were for the provincial assembly.

