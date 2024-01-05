ATC issues bailable arrest warrant of Abid Sher Ali

Faisalabad: The Anti-Terrorism Court(ATC) issued a bailable arrest warrant for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Abid Sher Ali and ordered to produce him by January 11.

The court ordered the Factory Area Police to arrest and produce Abid Sher Ali on January 11. The petitioner appealed to register a case of terrorism.

The court said that it issued a bail warrant of Rs 100,000 for Abid Sher Ali’s non-appearance.

PML-N leader and former federal minister Abid Sher Ali is accused of threatening to burn the SP office.

