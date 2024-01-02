Bad news for GTA 5 fans

In an unexpected change, Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass is getting ready to say goodbye to the hugely loved Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5) just six months after its addition to the subscription service.

The game is now in the “leaving soon” section, along with some other titles, giving dedicated gamers a short time to experience the open-world crime epic before it’s removed.

Gamers urged to act before Jan 15

Although Xbox Game Pass itself does not offer a precise departure date for GTA 5, the Game Pass Tracker has showed that the game is organized to disappear from the service on January 15.

Both Xbox One and Xbox Series versions of the game are currently featured in the “leaving soon” section, warning users to act quickly if they wish to continue playing by purchasing it for £17.49.

Other titles joining GTA 5’s exit

Joining GTA 5 on the list of games leaving are several others like Persona 4 Golden, Persona 3 Portable, Moto GP 22, and Garden Story. Players who enjoy these games are encouraged to make the most of the time left before they also say goodbye to the Game Pass library on January 15.

Some insiders in the gaming industry wonder that the publisher of GTA 5, Take-Two Interactive, might think about bringing the game back to Xbox Game Pass later on.

Since the subscription service is a robust platform for expanding a game’s player community, the potential return of GTA 5 to Game Pass could align strategically with the upcoming release of GTA 6 in 2025.

PlayStation plus offers sanctuary for GTA 5 players on PS5

PlayStation gamers have a progressive note with GTA 5 having a temporary spot on PS Plus. However, there’s a catch – the presence of the crime epic on PS Plus might not be forever, creating insecurity among PlayStation players about the game’s future accessibility on the subscription service.