Beijing Welcomes ‘AlUla, Wonder of Arabia’ Exhibition

In a momentous cultural exchange, the Forbidden City in Beijing welcomes the “AlUla, Wonder of Arabia” exhibition, a captivating journey through AlUla’s 7,000 years of successive civilizations and 200,000 years of shared human history. Presented in collaboration with the Royal Commission for AlUla, the Palace Museum, and the French Agency for AlUla Development, the exhibition showcases hundreds of artifacts, including approximately 50 items never displayed before.

This extraordinary exhibition, initially held at the Arab World Institute in Paris from October 2019 to March 2020, has been curated by archaeologists Laila Nehme and Abdulrahman Alsuhaibani. Alsuhaibani notes that the second edition not only highlights AlUla’s natural landscapes and rich cultural heritage but also features recently excavated relics and prehistoric animal bones, providing deeper insights into the region’s ancient history.

Among the displayed artifacts are rare sculptures, pottery, rock paintings, inscriptions, bronze relics, immersive multimedia exhibits, and works by renowned photographer Yann Arthus-Bertrand. The exhibition offers an immersive chronological journey, allowing visitors to explore the geographical intricacies and environmental settings that facilitated the earliest human settlements in AlUla.

The exhibition’s layout guides visitors through the four main heritage sites in the AlUla Valley – Dadan, Hegra, Qurh, and Old Town. Dadan’s ruins unveil crafted sculptures and artworks, showcasing the prosperity of the Dadan and Lihyanite dynasties. Hegra, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is celebrated for its stone-carved facades of tombs and well-preserved funerary monuments.

Highlighting the historical significance of trade along the Incense Road, AlUla served as a crucial hub connecting the Arabian Peninsula with China. This historical trade facilitated the transport of Chinese silk and ceramics to the Arabian Peninsula and Arabian frankincense to China.

Abdulrahman Altrairi, chief of communications and PR at the RCU, expressed enthusiasm about sharing AlUla’s cultural treasures with a Chinese audience. He stated that the exhibition contributes to enhancing AlUla’s international prominence and fostering exchanges between China and Saudi Arabia in archaeology, culture, tourism, and the arts.

Lou Wei, executive vice president of the Palace Museum, emphasized that hosting the exhibition will deepen cultural exchanges and cooperation between China and foreign cultures, contributing to the Belt and Road Initiative’s people-to-people connectivity.

Simond de Galbert, first secretary of the French Embassy in China, praised AlUla’s ambition to share its heritage with an international audience and highlighted China’s hosting as a prestigious launch pad for the exhibition’s global journey.

The opening ceremony, attended by dignitaries including the Saudi ambassador to China and representatives from the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and the French embassies, marked the commencement of the exhibition. Visitors to Beijing’s Forbidden City have the opportunity to explore the “AlUla, Wonder of Arabia” exhibition until March 22, fostering cultural appreciation and understanding between China and the Arabian Peninsula.

