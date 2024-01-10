Best Car Deals For Pakistanis; Check Here

With the economy facing challenges, especially in the automotive sector, car companies are putting out attractive deals to boost sales and draw in customers.

Toyota Corolla, in an effort to bolster the sales of its newly introduced ‘Corolla Cross Hybrid’, has introduced an appealing offer.

The company revealed a partnership with several banks, including Bank Al Falah, HBL, Meezan Bank, MCB, Bank of Punjab, and Faisal Bank, providing customers who book through these banks with enticing benefits.

These incentives include least markup, reduced insurance charges, and urgency delivery.

Similarly, Kia Motors has launched attractive offers, offered until January 31, directing to capture customer attention. They’re offering a cashback of Rs 50,000 on the purchase of ‘Picanto AT’ and a substantial Rs 150,000 cashback on all Sportage models.

Moreover, Kia Motors has announced an interest-free installment plan for its well-known vehicle ‘Sorento’, with prices starting from Rs 8.9 million.

Suzuki, a prominent player in the market, is now offering a special bonus of Rs 1 lakh for those buying the GLCVT model of Swift in January.

The well-known Chinese carmaker ‘Changan’ is also in the game, announcing a temporary discount of 3 lakh rupees for their vehicle, Ocean X Seven, but only for January.

These special deals and discounts show that the car industry is trying to deal with economic challenges by giving customers appealing incentives to boost car sales.