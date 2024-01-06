Book and Reschedule driving tests in Dubai available via WhatsApp

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has introduced a convenient service that allows people to book and reschedule driving test appointments using WhatsApp. You can access this service through the RTA’s chatbot called “Mahboub” at (0588009090).

It provides an easy and secure way for users to access RTA services on various platforms.

This service is designed to make it simpler for customers to use RTA services. With the “Mahboub” Chatbot, users can schedule driving tests and make payments without the need for the official app or visiting the RTA website.

The system uses pre-authenticated user phone numbers and registered information for a hassle-free experience. Users can interact with the chatbot to set up driving test appointments and make payments within the pre-authenticated system.

Mira Ahmed Al Sheikh, Director of the Smart Services Department at RTA’s Corporate Technical Support Services Sector, highlights that “Mahboub” can handle customer queries about RTA’s information, procedures, and interactive services. The chatbot learns from previous conversations to provide more accurate responses over time.

“Mahboub” is available in both Arabic and English, offering more than 250 informational and procedural services through WhatsApp. These services include public parking fees, vehicle ownership renewal inquiries, Nol Card services, marine transportation services, and more. Ongoing efforts focus on improving artificial intelligence techniques and enhancing digital identity for a better, faster, and more secure customer experience.