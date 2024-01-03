BYD surpassed Tesla to become top electric vehicle globally

At the beginning of 2024, Elon Musk faced a setback when China’s BYD became the top electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer globally, surpassing Tesla. Despite Tesla’s impressive sales of 484,507 vehicles in the third quarter of 2023, marking a 20% growth from the previous year, BYD outperformed them by delivering 526,409 cars in the same period. This shift in leadership highlights the intense competition in the electric vehicle market, with BYD taking the lead in sales.

Tesla held the top spot in the electric vehicle (EV) market for more than eight years, surpassing rivals like Nissan Leaf in 2015. The shift in rankings is attributed to China emerging as the largest market for electric cars. Chinese companies, including BYD, strategically invested to make their electric vehicles more affordable, giving them a competitive advantage.

With the objective of outperforming Western complements, BYD not only expanded in China but also entered the car market in the UK and Europe. Backed by Warren Buffett’s investment firm, Berkshire Hathaway, BYD has now surpassed Tesla in overall sales.

This situation highlights how the electric vehicle industry is always changing, affected by things like market trends, pricing, and the strategic investments made by manufacturers.