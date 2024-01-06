CAA starts implementing NCOC guidelines after surge in Covid-19 cases  

KARACHI: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CCA) has started implementation on the instructions proved by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) at major airports of the country after surge in Covid-19 cases in certain parts of the world.

These instructions include the screening of 2% of all international flights arriving in Pakistan. The purpose of this screening is to identify and isolate any potential Covid-19 cases among incoming passengers.

Additionally, the airports are required to carry out fumigation of passenger lounges at least once during the day.

This measure aims to ensure a clean and sanitized environment for passengers and staff, reducing the risk of virus transmission.

The airports have been further instructed to provide full cooperation to the Border Health Services staff.

This cooperation includes facilitating their work and ensuring that all necessary protocols and guidelines are followed.

These measures are part of the national efforts to control the spread of Covid-19 and protect public health.

And as always, country’s airports aim to enhance the safety and well-being of passengers and staff, as well as minimize the risk of Covid-19 transmission within the airport premises