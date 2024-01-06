Canadian government issues travel advisory for Pakistan

Due to the ongoing security concerns in Pakistan, the Canadian government has issued an updated travel advisory for its citizens, urging them to exercise a “high degree of caution.”

The advisory highlights the potential threats of terrorism, civil unrest, sectarian violence, and kidnapping.

Canada has specifically cautioned against travel to certain areas, including those within 50 km of the border with Afghanistan. Additionally, various locations are prohibited, such as areas within 10 km of the borders with China, India, and Iran.

The advisory also identifies restricted zones like the Karakoram Highway from Mansehra to Chilas, areas within 10 km of the Line of Control (except designated border crossings), Pakistan-administered Kashmir, Balochistan, and certain districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Furthermore, Canadian nationals are advised to refrain from non-essential travel to Karachi due to concerns about violence and the potential risk of terrorism. The advisory emphasizes avoiding areas with demonstrations and large gatherings.

The heightened security alert comes in the wake of increased terrorist activities in Pakistan after the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terminated its ceasefire with the government in November.

Canadian citizens in Pakistan are strongly encouraged to stay informed, exercise vigilance, and follow local authorities’ guidance to ensure their safety in the current security landscape.

