Ch Nisar announces to contest election as independent candidate

RAWALPINDI: Former Federal Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has announced to contest the elections as an independent candidate and said that he does not want to go to the National Assembly with the support of any political party.

While addressing a rally in Taxila, former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said: “I always do politics of principles, not power or ministry, principles are important, I will not get a vote by criticizing any political party, I will participate in the election as an independent”.

Regarding PML-N, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said that PML-N has grown up in his hands and has been associated with PML-N for 35 years.

Regarding the founder of PTI, Nisar Ali Khan said the PTI founder has been his friend for 54 years but he is in a difficult situation at the moment.

Earlier, Election Tribunal upheld the disqualification decision of the Returning Officer and disqualified former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and his wife Qaisara Elahi from contesting the election.