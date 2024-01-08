Cold wave to grip most parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD: Cold wave will grip most parts of the country including upper parts, north Balochistan, and northern parts during the next 24 hours, as per the forecast of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to the synoptic situation, a trough of westerly wave was present over western parts of the country and may persist in upper parts till Tuesday morning.

Mainly cold and cloudy weather is expected in most of the upper parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts and north Balochistan.

Dense fog/smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and upper Sindh.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in northern areas.

Dense fog/smog prevailed over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh, and Islamabad.

However, rain (snow over mountains) occurred in north Balochistan. The rainfall recorded was Quetta (Samungli 11mm, Sheikh Manda 07), Khuzdar 07, Kalat 03 and Barkhan 02mm. The snowfall recorded was Ziarat 03 inches.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -11C, Skardu -09, Kalam -06, Gilgit, Gupis -05, Srinagar 04, Hunza, Chitral, and Astore -03 C.