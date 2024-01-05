Court extends physical remand of Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court further extended the physical remand of former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in corruption cases.

Islamabad Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Basheer heard the case against Fawad Chaudhry in construction projects in Jhelum. The National Accountability Bureau(NAB) officials presented the former minister in court.

On behalf of Fawad Chaudhry, Raja Aamir submitted the advocacy letter while the NAB prosecutor presented arguments in the court.

During the hearing, the court accepted Fawad Chaudhry’s request to meet the family.

The NAB prosecutor requested further physical remand of Fawad Chaudhry and took the position that it is known from seven bank accounts that some transactions were suspicious. The Fawad Chaudhry is suspected of bribery through suspicious bank account transactions.

The NAB prosecutor said that the banking records related to Fawad Chaudhry case should be recovered, so his physical remand should be further extended.

The court reserved the decision on the request of NAB and extended the physical remand of Fawad Chaudhry.

The court handed over former minister Fawad Chaudhry to NAB on physical remand for another 4 days and ordered to produce him in court on January 9.