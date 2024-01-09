Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Moonis Elahi

Court extends physical remand of Fawad Chaudhry
ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court handed over Fawad Chaudhry, the leader of the...
LAHORE: The local court of Lahore has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Moonis Elahi, the son of former Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi, on the anti-corruption application.
Judicial Magistrate Imran Abid issued a decision on the anti-corruption application. The court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Moonis Elahi in the Lahore Master Plan case.
Anti-corruption said in the application that Moonis Elahi is not joining the investigation and has gone into hiding.
According to anti-corruption, no progress is being made in the investigation due to the absconding of the accused.
In the petition, the anti-corruption requested that the arrest warrant of the accused be issued.
After the hearing, the court accepted the anti-corruption application.
Earlier, Accountability Court handed over Fawad Chaudhry, the leader of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) to the National Accountability Bureau(NAB) on physical remand for the fourth time.
