Court issues notices to Zardari , Talpur in fake accounts case 

KARACHI: The Banking Court has issued a notice to former President Asif Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in the fake accounts case.

The Banking Court of Karachi heard the fake bank accounts case against former President Asif Zardari in which Farooq H. Naek appeared in court.

Farooq Naek told the court that the accused who had received notices have appeared in the court today but Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur had not received the notices.

After hearing the arguments of Farooq Naek, the court issued a notice to Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur, and others for February 19.

It should be noted that the fake bank accounts case was transferred from Islamabad to Karachi in August last year, before that the case was transferred from Karachi to NAB Court Islamabad in November 2019.

Advertisement

Also Read PPP to follow late Bhutto’s manifesto: Bilawal Bhutto Former foreign minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said...

In the fake bank accounts case, Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur are named as the other accused, who have other charges including money laundering of 4 billion rupees, while the nominated accused in the case, Anwar Majeed, is out of the country.