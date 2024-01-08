Advertisement
Crackdown against POs involved in May 9 tragedy launched again

LAHORE: A crackdown has been launched once again against the suspects and proclaimed offenders of the May 9 tragedy in Lahore.

According to the police, operations and investigation teams have been assigned the task, crackdown has been started against the accused who have not been arrested so far.

The police say that the arrest of 382 more suspects is required in the investigation so far, and raids are being conducted to arrest the 282 proclaimed offenders who have not been arrested.

According to the police report, 14 cases were registered in Lahore for the incidents of May 9, 49 cases were registered under other serious provisions, 1035 accused were arrested in terrorism cases and 884 accused were arrested in other cases.

It has been stated in the report that 741 suspects have been judicially tried in jails in terrorism cases so far, 318 suspects have been placed in judicial remand in other cases, and all the rest of the accused are on bail or have been discharged from the cases.

