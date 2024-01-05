CS Punjab directs DCs to act against violators of Polls code

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman directed all the deputy commissioners to ensure the implementation of the code of conduct for general elections issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

He gave this directive while presiding over a meeting held at the Civil Secretariat to review the arrangements for the conduct of general elections. The Secretary Home Department and officers concerned attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that it is the constitutional responsibility of government officials to provide assistance in conducting free, fair and transparent elections.

He said that the implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission must be ensured and as per law, action must be taken against violators without any discrimination. He directed that in case of violation of the code of conduct, the report regarding the action be sent regularly.

The Chief Secretary said that according to the guidelines of the Election Commission, all the arrangements for the general elections should be completed in advance. He said that a comprehensive security plan should be prepared with the help of police and law enforcement agencies to maintain law and order on the polling day.

Provincial Focal Person /Secretary Local Government Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi gave briefing at the meeting. He mentioned that areal firing, display of weapons and use of loudspeakers would be banned across the province under the Section 144.

He said that a provincial control room has been established in the Home Department for monitoring while control rooms have been established in the districts and focal persons have been nominated.