Earthquake jolts Quetta, adjoining areas

Earthquake jolts Quetta, adjoining areas

Articles
Advertisement
Earthquake jolts Quetta, adjoining areas

Earthquake jolts Quetta, adjoining areas

Advertisement

 

QUETTA: An earthquake of 4.6 magnitudes on the Richter Scale jolted Quetta and its adjoining areas on Saturday morning.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), tremors were felt in Quetta and suburbs.

Also Read

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the epicenter of the earthquake was Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, while its depth was 98 kilometers.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story