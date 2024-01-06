Earthquake jolts Quetta, adjoining areas

Advertisement
QUETTA: An earthquake of 4.6 magnitudes on the Richter Scale jolted Quetta and its adjoining areas on Saturday morning.
According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), tremors were felt in Quetta and suburbs.
Also Read
According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the epicenter of the earthquake was Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, while its depth was 98 kilometers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On
Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.