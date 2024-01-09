Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
ECP allots electoral symbols to 145 political parties sans PTI

ECP allots electoral symbols to 145 political parties sans PTI

Articles
Advertisement
ECP allots electoral symbols to 145 political parties sans PTI

ECP allots electoral symbols to 145 political parties sans PTI

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan has allotted electoral symbols to 145 political parties sans PTI.

The ECP has sent details of electoral symbols of political parties to returning officers.

Whereas electoral symbol to Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has not been allotted and has not sent it to returning officers.

177 independent candidates have also been allotted.

Also Read

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in Toshakhana case
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in Toshakhana case

RAWALPINDI: Imran Khan, the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, and...

Advertisement

Early in the day, Barrister Ali Zafar, the counsel for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), informed the Peshawar High Court (PHC) that his party’s elections adhered to the constitutional norms.

This statement was made during the hearing of PTI’s writ petition challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to nullify the intra-party election and revoke the party’s symbol, the ‘bat,’ associated with its founder, Imran Khan’s cricketing past.

The Election Commission’s decision, prompted by a petition from former PTI member Akbar S Babar, led to the stripping of the party’s iconic electoral symbol and the declaration of its intra-party elections as unlawful. PTI contested this decision, securing a stay against the ECP order, thereby restoring the bat symbol until a final decision on the petition.

During the hearing, the court issued a notice to the ECP, directing it to upload certificates related to PTI’s intra-party elections on its website. The court scheduled the petition hearing by a double bench for January 9.

However, the ECP filed a review petition on December 30, leading the court to restore its December 22 order and withdraw the interim relief granted to PTI. Subsequently, PTI approached the Supreme Court against the restoration of the ECP ruling, with a hearing set for January 11.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story


Warning: Undefined variable $weathercities in /home/bolnews/public_html/wp-content/themes/bolnews/footer.php on line 88