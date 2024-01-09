ECP allots electoral symbols to 145 political parties sans PTI

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan has allotted electoral symbols to 145 political parties sans PTI.

The ECP has sent details of electoral symbols of political parties to returning officers.

Whereas electoral symbol to Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has not been allotted and has not sent it to returning officers.

177 independent candidates have also been allotted.

Early in the day, Barrister Ali Zafar, the counsel for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), informed the Peshawar High Court (PHC) that his party’s elections adhered to the constitutional norms.

This statement was made during the hearing of PTI’s writ petition challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to nullify the intra-party election and revoke the party’s symbol, the ‘bat,’ associated with its founder, Imran Khan’s cricketing past.

The Election Commission’s decision, prompted by a petition from former PTI member Akbar S Babar, led to the stripping of the party’s iconic electoral symbol and the declaration of its intra-party elections as unlawful. PTI contested this decision, securing a stay against the ECP order, thereby restoring the bat symbol until a final decision on the petition.

During the hearing, the court issued a notice to the ECP, directing it to upload certificates related to PTI’s intra-party elections on its website. The court scheduled the petition hearing by a double bench for January 9.

However, the ECP filed a review petition on December 30, leading the court to restore its December 22 order and withdraw the interim relief granted to PTI. Subsequently, PTI approached the Supreme Court against the restoration of the ECP ruling, with a hearing set for January 11.