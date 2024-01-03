ECP indicts PTI founder , Fawad Chaudhry in contempt case

The contempt of ECP case was heard in Adiala Jail.

PTI founder and IPP leader present in court room.

ECP adjourned further hearing of case till January 16.

RAWALPINDI: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) indicted Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) founder and former minister Fawad Chaudhry in a case of contempt against ECP and chief election commissioner.

The contempt case of Election Commission against founder PTI Imran Khan and former minister Fawad Chaudhry was heard in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail where a four-member bench of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) heard.

During the hearing, PTI founder Imran Khan and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party(IPP) leader Fawad Chaudhry were present in the court room.

In the court, the charge sheet was read out to the accused, on which they denied the allegations in the charge sheet.

Later, the Election Commission adjourned further hearing of the case till January 16.

It should be noted that a jail trial has been approved against Imran Khan and others in the contempt of election commission case.

