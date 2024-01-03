ECP indicts PTI founder , Fawad Chaudhry in contempt case

ECP teams erased illegal election hoardings from various cities
RAWALPINDI: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) indicted Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) founder and former minister Fawad Chaudhry in a case of contempt against ECP and chief election commissioner.
The contempt case of Election Commission against founder PTI Imran Khan and former minister Fawad Chaudhry was heard in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail where a four-member bench of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) heard.
During the hearing, PTI founder Imran Khan and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party(IPP) leader Fawad Chaudhry were present in the court room.
In the court, the charge sheet was read out to the accused, on which they denied the allegations in the charge sheet.
Later, the Election Commission adjourned further hearing of the case till January 16.
It should be noted that a jail trial has been approved against Imran Khan and others in the contempt of election commission case.
Earlier, The monitoring teams of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) persistently working to eliminate unauthorized campaign hoardings belonging to candidates vying for National and Provincial assemblies’ elections.
