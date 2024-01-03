Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
ECP indicts PTI founder , Fawad Chaudhry in contempt case

ECP indicts PTI founder , Fawad Chaudhry in contempt case

Articles
Advertisement
ECP indicts PTI founder , Fawad Chaudhry in contempt case

ECP indicts PTI founder , Fawad Chaudhry in contempt case

Advertisement
  • The contempt of ECP case was heard in Adiala Jail.
  • PTI founder and IPP leader present in court room.
  • ECP adjourned further hearing of case till January 16.
Advertisement

RAWALPINDI:  Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) indicted Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) founder and former minister Fawad Chaudhry in a case of contempt against ECP and chief election commissioner.

The contempt case of Election Commission against founder PTI Imran Khan and former minister Fawad Chaudhry was heard in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail where a four-member bench of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) heard.

During the hearing, PTI founder Imran Khan and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party(IPP) leader Fawad Chaudhry were present in the court room.

In the court, the charge sheet was read out to the accused, on which they denied the allegations in the charge sheet.

Later, the Election Commission adjourned further hearing of the case till January 16.

It should be noted that a jail trial has been approved against Imran Khan and others in the contempt of election commission case.

Advertisement

Also Read

ECP teams erased illegal election hoardings from various cities
ECP teams erased illegal election hoardings from various cities

ISLAMABAD: The monitoring teams of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) persistently...

Earlier, The monitoring teams of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) persistently working to eliminate unauthorized campaign hoardings belonging to candidates vying for National and Provincial assemblies’ elections.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story