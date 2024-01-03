Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
ECP teams erased illegal election hoardings from various cities

ECP teams erased illegal election hoardings from various cities

Articles
Advertisement
ECP teams erased illegal election hoardings from various cities

ECP teams erased illegal election hoardings from various cities

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The monitoring teams of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) persistently working to eliminate unauthorized campaign hoardings belonging to candidates vying for National and Provincial assemblies’ elections.

According to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), nationwide monitoring teams have taken action to eliminate advertisement hoardings that surpass the prescribed limits.

In Peshawar and Mardan, the monitoring teams, in adherence to the code of conduct, have removed promotional materials of candidates who erected hoardings in violation of regulations.

These teams are actively addressing the issue by removing unauthorized hoardings and promotional materials across different constituencies.

In accordance with the Election Commission of Pakistan’s Code of Conduct issued on December 20, 2023, individuals and political parties are prohibited from affixing or distributing posters, handbills, pamphlets, leaflets, banners, or portraits larger than the specified sizes outlined by the ECP.

Advertisement

Also Read

Nomination papers of 1179 NA, 3094 PK seats approved
Nomination papers of 1179 NA, 3094 PK seats approved

331 candidates submitted their nomination papers for 45 NA seats. Out of...

The specified dimensions are as follows: posters should measure 18 inches by 23 inches, pamphlets, leaflets, and handbills can have a maximum size of 9 by 6 inches, banners should not exceed 3 by 9 feet, and portraits should be limited to 2 by 3 feet.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story