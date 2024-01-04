Election Tribunal allows Akhtar Mengal to contest election

QUETTA: The Election Tribunal allowed Balochistan National Party (BNP) Mengal Group chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal to contest the election from NA-264.

In Quetta, the Balochistan High Court Judge Justice Muhammad Hashim Kakar heard the appeal against the rejection of BNP chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal’s nomination papers based on Iqama.

On the occasion of the hearing, Sardar Akhtar Mengal’s lawyers Sajid Tareen and Jawad Ahmed appeared in the tribunal.

He thought that Sardar Akhtar Mengal had obtained Iqama for travel purposes, he did not get any financial benefit from Iqama, the tribunal inquired on this occasion whether there is evidence of Sardar Akhtar Mengal being employed by Iqama.

On which his lawyers said that there is no evidence of salary or financial benefit through the establishment of Sardar Akhtar Mengal.

The petitioner’s counsel said that Sardar Akhtar Mengal had not mentioned Iqama in his nomination papers which falls under the category of malice.

The BNP chief’s lawyer said that other political leaders also got Iqamas but they have been declared eligible for the election.

After arguments, the tribunal allowed Sardar Akhtar Mengal to participate in the election.