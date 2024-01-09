Election Tribunal approves nomination papers of Shehryar Afridi

PESHAWAR: The Election Tribunal declared the nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf(PTI) leader Shehryar Afridi valid.

The Returning Officer(RO) had rejected the nomination papers of Shehryar Afridi from NA 35 and PK 92 Kohat, against which he had filed an appeal in the Election Tribunal.

The Election Tribunal of Peshawar High Court heard the appeal of PTI leader Shehryar Afridi in which the Election Tribunal accepted the appeal of Shehryar Afridi and declared his papers valid.

It should be noted that earlier the Election Tribunal declared the papers of PTI leader Shandana Gulzar as valid.

