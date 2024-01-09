Advertisement
Election Tribunal approves nomination papers of Shehryar Afridi

PESHAWAR: The Election Tribunal declared the nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf(PTI) leader Shehryar Afridi valid.

The Returning Officer(RO) had rejected the nomination papers of Shehryar Afridi from NA 35 and PK 92 Kohat, against which he had filed an appeal in the Election Tribunal.

The Election Tribunal of Peshawar High Court heard the appeal of PTI leader Shehryar Afridi in which the Election Tribunal accepted the appeal of Shehryar Afridi and declared his papers valid.

It should be noted that earlier the Election Tribunal declared the papers of PTI leader Shandana Gulzar as valid.

Earlier, Election Tribunal upheld the disqualification decision of the Returning Officer and disqualified former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and his wife Qaisara Elahi from contesting the election.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and his wife Qaisara Elahi had challenged the returning officer’s decision to reject nomination papers from National Assembly Constituency NA-59 and Punjab Assembly Seat PP-23.

