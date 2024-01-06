Election Tribunal rejects SM Qureshi’s papers from Multan

Appeals filed by Shah Mahmood Qureshi for rejection of papers.

Qureshi’s papers from NA150, NA 151,PP218 and PP219 rejected.

Election Tribunal approved Asad Qaiser’s nomination papers.

Advertisement

MULTAN: The Election Tribunal rejected the nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf(PTI) Vice Chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood.

Multan Appellate Tribunal judge Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar delivered the verdict in which he rejected the appeal filed against the rejection of the nomination papers of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi by the Returning Officer(RO).

Appeals filed by Shah Mahmood Qureshi for rejection of nomination papers in NA 150, 151 and PP 218, PP 219 were rejected by the Tribunal.

However, the Appellate Tribunal accepted the appeals of Shah Mahmood’s daughter Mehra Bano Qureshi and son Zain Qureshi.

Also Read CS Punjab directs DCs to act against violators of Polls code LAHORE: Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman directed all the deputy commissioners...

On the other hand, a hearing was held in Peshawar on the appeal of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf leader and former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, in which the Election Tribunal approved Asad Qaiser’s appeal and declared his papers valid.