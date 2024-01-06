Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Election Tribunal rejects SM Qureshi’s papers from Multan

Election Tribunal rejects SM Qureshi’s papers from Multan

Articles
Advertisement
Election Tribunal rejects SM Qureshi’s papers from Multan

Election Tribunal rejects SM Qureshi’s papers from Multan

Advertisement
  • Appeals filed by Shah Mahmood Qureshi for rejection of papers.
  • Qureshi’s papers from NA150, NA 151,PP218 and PP219 rejected.
  • Election Tribunal approved Asad Qaiser’s nomination papers.
Advertisement

MULTAN: The Election Tribunal rejected the nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf(PTI)  Vice Chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood.

Multan Appellate Tribunal judge Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar delivered the verdict in which he rejected the appeal filed against the rejection of the nomination papers of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi by the Returning Officer(RO).

Appeals filed by Shah Mahmood Qureshi for rejection of nomination papers in NA 150, 151 and PP 218, PP 219 were rejected by the Tribunal.

However, the Appellate Tribunal accepted the appeals of Shah Mahmood’s daughter Mehra Bano Qureshi and son Zain Qureshi.

Also Read

CS Punjab directs DCs to act against violators of Polls code
CS Punjab directs DCs to act against violators of Polls code

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman directed all the deputy commissioners...

On the other hand, a hearing was held in Peshawar on the appeal of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf leader and former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, in which the Election Tribunal approved Asad Qaiser’s appeal and declared his papers valid.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story