Female school teacher comes under acid attack in Lahore

LAHORE: Two motorcyclists threw acid on the face of a female school teacher in the Shahdara Town area of ​​Lahore, Punjab province.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr. Anoosh Masood said that the face of the school teacher was burnt with acid and the woman was shifted to the hospital for medical assistance.

She said that the main accused Umar Dogar had reached Sialkot Airport to escape abroad after allegedly throwing acid on a lady school teacher, who was promptly arrested by the police.

According to Dr. Anoosh Masood, the accused Umar said that he wanted to marry the victim’s lady school teacher, but the school teacher refused to marry him, and he got angry and threw acid on her face.

The police took the victim’s school teacher to the hospital and recorded her statement, while police teams are conducting raids to arrest co-accused Ghulam Mustafa.

Also Read

Acid attack woman dies in Karachi
KARACHI: A 55-year-old woman died in an acid attack in the Gulistan...

Earlier, A 55-year-old woman died in an acid attack in the Gulistan e Johar area of ​​Karachi.

According to the police, the mother of the woman’s daughter was divorced six years ago, and the ex-son-in-law of the victim had been threatening her for 6 months.

