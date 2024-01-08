Advertisement
Five policemen martyred in IED blast in Bajaur  

Five policemen martyred in IED blast in Bajaur  

ISLAMABAD: At least five police officials were martyred and several sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) powerful blast near a police vehicle in the Mamond Belot area of Bajaur Tehsil in Peshawar.

According to police, the policemen were going to provide security to polio vaccination teams when an IED planted on the roadside went off, as a result, five police officials were martyred and 27 others injured .

The injured were shifted to Khar Hospital where emergency has been declared.

Hospital sources said that the number of casualties might increase as the condition of some injured people was serious.

Security forces and political administration kicked off a search operation in the area.

Earlier, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar  strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the police personnel assigned to provide security to the polio workers in Bajaur.

Paying tributes to the security personnel and the polio workers, the prime minster said the terrorist would never succeed in their nefarious designs.

