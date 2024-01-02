Advertisement
date 2024-01-02
Four terrorists killed in IBO in North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: Four terrorists including a suicide bomber were killed in an Intelligence Based Operation in North Waziristan District on Tuesday.

ISPR in press statement said that security forces on January 2 conducted an IBO in North Waziristan District on reported presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and the terrorists, as a result of which four terrorists were sent to hell including a suicide bomber.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces and were planning to conduct a high profile terrorist attack, which was averted due to proactive response by the security forces.

Arms, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from killed terrorists. Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

