General elections 2024 will be held on time: ECP

The resolution of Senate will not have any effect on schedule.

Only Supreme Court orders can affect election schedule.

Earlier, Senate passed resolution to postpone elections.

ISLAMABAD: After the approval of the resolution in the Senate, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has said the General Elections 2024 will be held as per schedule.

Sources said that the ECP said that the resolution of the Senate will not have any effect on the election schedule, except the orders of the Supreme Court, no orders can affect the election schedule.

Earlier, Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani chaired the meeting of the upper house, the resolution to postpone the general elections was approved by majority vote.

The Senate passed the resolution to postpone the elections 2024 in the country by a majority vote.

Senator Dilawar Khan tabled a resolution in the upper house of the Parliament seeking a delay in the elections which was approved by the majority of lawmakers.

He said that it is very cold in most of the areas, due to which it is difficult for these areas to participate in the election process.

Dilawar Khan said attacks were carried out on Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) members and Mohsin Dawar.