Gold price in Pakistan traded at PKR 220,700 on Jan 8

KARACHI: The gold price in Pakistan was traded at PKR 220,700 on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 189,220 per 10g as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities:

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 220,700 PKR 2,450 Lahore PKR 220,700 PKR 2,450 Islamabad PKR 220,700 PKR 2,450 Peshawar PKR 220,700 PKR 2,450 Quetta PKR 220,700 PKR 2,450 Sialkot PKR 220,700 PKR 2,450 Hyderabad PKR 220,700 PKR 2,450 Faisalabad PKR 220,700 PKR 2,450

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 220,700 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 189,220 Per Gram Gold PKR 18,922

It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.