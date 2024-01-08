Gold price in Pakistan traded at PKR 220,700 on Jan 8

Gold price in Pakistan traded at PKR 220,700 on Jan 8

Articles
Advertisement
Gold price in Pakistan traded at PKR 220,700 on Jan 8

Gold price in Pakistan traded at PKR 220,700 on Jan 8

Advertisement

KARACHI: The gold price in Pakistan was traded at PKR 220,700 on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 189,220 per 10g as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities:

CityGoldSilver
KarachiPKR 220,700PKR 2,450
LahorePKR 220,700PKR 2,450
IslamabadPKR 220,700PKR 2,450
PeshawarPKR 220,700PKR 2,450
QuettaPKR 220,700PKR 2,450
SialkotPKR 220,700PKR 2,450
HyderabadPKR 220,700PKR 2,450
FaisalabadPKR 220,700PKR 2,450

 

Gold RatesGold 24K Today
Per Tola GoldPKR 220,700
Per 10Gram GoldPKR 189,220
Per Gram GoldPKR 18,922
Advertisement

It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story