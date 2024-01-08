Gold price in Pakistan traded at PKR 220,700 on Jan 8

Advertisement
KARACHI: The gold price in Pakistan was traded at PKR 220,700 on Monday, January 8, 2024.
Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 189,220 per 10g as per the bullion market.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities:
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,450
|Lahore
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,450
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 220,700
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 189,220
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 18,922
It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.
