Honda announces plans for new Electric Vehicle lineup

On Tuesday, Honda Motor, a Japanese automaker, announced its plans to introduce a new series of electric vehicles (EVs) starting from 2026.

The move comes as Honda aims to catch up with global competitors in the transition to battery-powered cars.

Despite being Japan’s second-largest car manufacturer, Honda has been slower in promoting EV sales compared to European and U.S. rivals like General Motors and Volkswagen. The company faces competition from newer players such as China’s BYD.

Honda presented the “Honda 0 Series” and two concept models at the CES trade show in Las Vegas as part of its strategy.

The goal is for battery-powered and fuel-cell vehicles to constitute all new car sales by 2040. The first models of the new EV series are expected to roll out by 2026, with a global launch starting in the North American market.

During a December media briefing in Tokyo, Honda executives shared these plans but didn’t disclose specific details like pricing, the number of models, or the sales target for the series.

Currently, battery-powered vehicles make up less than 0.5% of Honda’s global sales, totaling about 11,000 vehicles out of approximately 2.8 million cars sold in the first nine months of 2023.

It sold about 10,400 of those, or around 93%, in China, but none in North America.

Honda has announced plans to manufacture two million electric vehicles (EVs) annually worldwide by 2030 and aims to introduce 30 battery-powered models by that time.

Canadian officials are currently in talks with Honda representatives this week, following reports of the automaker considering a massive 2 trillion yen ($13.9 billion) investment in building an electric vehicle plant in Canada.

Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe expressed the possibility of constructing a plant in Canada during a statement in Las Vegas.

At the CES trade show, Honda unveiled two concept models: the Saloon, a sedan with seating for four or five passengers, and the Space-Hub, a van-like vehicle accommodating six or seven people.

While some design aspects may change, executives noted that the concepts closely resemble the production versions.

In addition, Honda disclosed that its upcoming EV series will feature a redesigned logo, adopting a more tilted and sleeker design compared to the existing one.