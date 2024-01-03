Honor Magic 6 Pro design announced

For the past few weeks, there has been a lot of conversation and excitement about the design of the Honor Magic 6 series, with several images circulating on Weibo. Today, some of the mystery was cleared up as the company officially shared a poster, giving a real look at the back design of the Honor Magic 6 Pro.

At the same time, the Honor Mall exposed an official pre-order listing, sharing important information about the device’s features and a variety of color options.

The official pictures of the Honor Magic 6 Pro reveal an advanced design that brings to mind its predecessor, the Magic 5 Pro. The phone showcases an elegant triple camera setup arranged in a triangular pattern within a circular camera module. This module includes a dual-LED flash, a microphone, an unidentified sensor, and, notably, text indicating a 100x digital zoom feature.

Looking at the front, there’s a striking quad-curved OLED panel with a pill-shaped cutout, hinting at the possibility of a dual selfie camera system.

Also Read Honor Magic 6 Series Details Leaked Ahead of its Official Launch Honor is gearing up for a two-day launch event in China on...

Advertisement

Under the cover, the Magic 6 Pro will be furnished with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, putting it in direct competition with popular devices like the Xiaomi 14 Pro, Vivo X100 Pro, iQOO 12 Pro, OnePlus 12, Realme GT 5 Pro, and Nubia Z60 Ultra in the Chinese market.

Additionally, users can expect the device to come with the latest Magic OS 8.0 based on Android 14.

The official listing for the Magic 6 Pro reveals enticing storage options, with capacities of 256 GB, 512 GB, and a whopping 1 TB. Unfortunately, the specific RAM details for each version are still unknown. On the style front, the device will be available in various colors, including black, white, green, cyan, and purple.

Save the dates because the eagerly awaited Magic 6 Pro is set to be officially introduced alongside the Magic 6 and its exclusive Porsche Design variant on January 10 and 11 in China.

Get ready for the unveiling of this tech marvel that promises to redefine smartphone experiences.