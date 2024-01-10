Honor X50 GT launched in China with reasonable price

Honor has finally released the eagerly anticipated Honor X50 GT in China, priced at 1,999 Yuan ($280).
The smartphone is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, establishing itself as one of the top budget gaming phones available.
Honor is targeting the online audience in China with the strategically priced Honor X50 GT, delivering an affordable and potent choice. In offline markets, a rebranded version called the Honor X50 Pro is offered.
The X50 GT is designed to attract budget-conscious consumers by emphasizing gaming capabilities and versatile configurations.
Pricing and Configurations
The Honor X50 GT has been released in four different versions for sale in China at different price points, including 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage for 1,999 Yuan (~$280), 16 GB RAM + 256 GB storage for 2,299 Yuan (~$325), 16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage for 2,499 Yuan (~$350), and 16 GB RAM + 1 TB storage for 2,799 Yuan (~$395).
Key Specifications
|FEATURE
|SPECIFICATION
|Display
|6.78-inch curved-edge OLED, 1.5K resolution
|Refresh Rate
|120Hz
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
|RAM
|LPDDR5
|Storage
|UFS 3.1
|Battery
|5,800mAh with 35W fast charging
|Front Camera
|8-megapixel
|Rear Camera
|108-megapixel primary, 2-megapixel depth sensor
|Heat Dissipation
|5100mm² VC heat dissipation unit
|Additional Features
|In-display fingerprint scanner, IR blaster, IP53
|Operating System
|Android 14 with MagicOS 7.2
