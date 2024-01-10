Honor X50 GT launched in China with reasonable price

Honor X50 GT launched in China with reasonable price

Articles
Advertisement
Honor X50 GT launched in China with reasonable price

Honor X50 GT Launched in China With Reasonable Price

Advertisement

Honor has finally released the eagerly anticipated Honor X50 GT in China, priced at 1,999 Yuan ($280).

The smartphone is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, establishing itself as one of the top budget gaming phones available.

Honor is targeting the online audience in China with the strategically priced Honor X50 GT, delivering an affordable and potent choice. In offline markets, a rebranded version called the Honor X50 Pro is offered.

The X50 GT is designed to attract budget-conscious consumers by emphasizing gaming capabilities and versatile configurations.

Pricing and Configurations

Advertisement

The Honor X50 GT has been released in four different versions for sale in China at different price points, including 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage for 1,999 Yuan (~$280), 16 GB RAM + 256 GB storage for 2,299 Yuan (~$325), 16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage for 2,499 Yuan (~$350), and 16 GB RAM + 1 TB storage for 2,799 Yuan (~$395).

Key Specifications

FEATURESPECIFICATION
Display6.78-inch curved-edge OLED, 1.5K resolution
Refresh Rate120Hz
ChipsetSnapdragon 8+ Gen 1
RAMLPDDR5
StorageUFS 3.1
Battery5,800mAh with 35W fast charging
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera108-megapixel primary, 2-megapixel depth sensor
Heat Dissipation5100mm² VC heat dissipation unit
Additional FeaturesIn-display fingerprint scanner, IR blaster, IP53
Operating SystemAndroid 14 with MagicOS 7.2

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story