Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Independent candidate among three killed in North Waziristan

Independent candidate among three killed in North Waziristan

Articles
Advertisement
Independent candidate among three killed in North Waziristan

Independent candidate among three killed in North Waziristan

Advertisement

PESHAWAR: Three people, including an independent candidate for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly, were killed in firing by unknown persons in North Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The police and unknown persons opened fire in the village of Tappi in North Waziristan, as a result of which the independent candidate Malik Kaleem Ullah was killed.

Police said that Malik Kaleem Ullah was an independent candidate from PK 104, and the bodies have been shifted to the hospital.

The police said Malik Kaleem Ullah was also injured in a bomb blast some time ago.

Also Read

PML-N leader Aslam Bilidi injured in a gun attack in Turbat
PML-N leader Aslam Bilidi injured in a gun attack in Turbat

TURBAT: Former Senator and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate for National Assembly...

Advertisement

Earlier, Former Senator and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate for National Assembly Aslam Bilidi was injured by unknown persons in Turbat city of Balochistan.

Deputy Commissioner Kech Hussain Jan, unknown persons opened fire on the main road in Turbat city, as a result of which Aslam Bilidi was injured.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story