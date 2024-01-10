Independent candidate among three killed in North Waziristan

PML-N leader Aslam Bilidi injured in a gun attack in Turbat
PESHAWAR: Three people, including an independent candidate for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly, were killed in firing by unknown persons in North Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The police and unknown persons opened fire in the village of Tappi in North Waziristan, as a result of which the independent candidate Malik Kaleem Ullah was killed.
Police said that Malik Kaleem Ullah was an independent candidate from PK 104, and the bodies have been shifted to the hospital.
The police said Malik Kaleem Ullah was also injured in a bomb blast some time ago.
Earlier, Former Senator and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate for National Assembly Aslam Bilidi was injured by unknown persons in Turbat city of Balochistan.
Deputy Commissioner Kech Hussain Jan, unknown persons opened fire on the main road in Turbat city, as a result of which Aslam Bilidi was injured.
