Infinix Hot 40 latest price in UAE & features – January 2024

The Infinix Hot 40 is available on the market with impressive features. It comes with a 6.75-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels.
The phone has impressive features and specs. The device features a triple rear camera setup with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP sensors and a 12 MP front-facing selfie camera.
The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus chipset and an octa-core processor.
The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space. The gadget has a 5000 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 33 W.
The Infinix Hot 40 price in the UAE starts at AED 499.
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus
|GPU
|Mali-G77 MC9
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.75 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~391 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 500 nits (typ), 600 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+8GB of Extended RAM )
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Face detection, HDR, Panorama, Video (1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
|Front
|12 MP, LED Flash
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non-removable), 5000 mAh
|– 33W wired, 55% in 30 min (advertised)
