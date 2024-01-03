iPhone 15 Pro Max PTA-approved available on Installment Plan

iPhones are already very exclusive and receiving them PTA-approved is a entire other trouble with heavy duties and taxes imposed by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). Now you will be able to get PTA-approval for the latest iPhone 15 Pro Max at an easy installment plan via Alfa Mall.

The process of imported mobile phones and payment of taxes enforced by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is vibrant to get PTA-approval that allows a device to be used on local networks beyond a 60-day period.

Also Read Apple iphone 15 Pro Max Price in Pakistan and Features – Dec 2023 Apple iphone 15 Pro Max Price in Pakistan – Apple is expected...

With the installment plan accessible on Alfa Mall, you can easily get your iPhone 15 Pro Max PTA-approved without having to devote the complete amount upfront, making the process a lot more affordable. Furthermore, the installment plan is completely mark-up free.

Advertisement

Advertisement

iPhone 15 Pro Max PTA Approval Installment Plan

INSTALLMENT PLAN DURATION MONTHLY PAYMENT 3 Months Rs. 59,333 6 Months Rs. 29,667 9 Months Rs. 19,778 12 Months Rs. 14,833

It must be noted that installment plan is only offered on Bank Alfalah Credit Cards. Likewise, the seller mentions a 5% processing fee on the full transaction. If you’re interested in getting your iPhone 15 Pro Max PTA-approved on installments, follow the steps outlined below:

Advertisement Go to the seller’s listing on Alfa Mall

Enter your CNIC

Enter IMEI No’s given on the Phone box

Select desired installment plan

Complete transaction

After completing transaction your request for PTA will be generated Advertisement

According to the details, it will take up to 5-7 working days to complete the PTA-approval process. “Once PTA approval is completed, you will get the confirmation call from Alfa Mall’s merchant. If you do not receive confirmation call within 7 working days, you can also verify the PTA approval status by entering phone’s IMEI number on PTA’s official website.” the listing states.

Please note that PTA approval is being provided by a seller on Alfa Mall and INCPak does not hold any obligation for the transaction.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”