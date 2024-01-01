Advertisement
Edition: English
Islamabad latest weather update today

Islamabad is currently experiencing a temperature of 17°C with a RealFeel® of 21° under sunny skies. The air quality is categorized as very unhealthy, with an AQI of 212, indicating health risks, especially for sensitive groups.

Current Weather

Temperature:

  • Current: 17°C
  • RealFeel®: 21°
  • RealFeel Shade™: 17°

Air Quality:

  • Status: Very Unhealthy
  • AQI: 212

Wind:

  • Direction: Calm (0 km/h)
  • Wind Gusts: 0 km/h
Weather Conditions:

  • Sunny

Health Advisory:

  • Today’s AQI (Air Quality Index): 212 (Very Unhealthy)
  • Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups; they should avoid outdoor activity. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.

Forecast:

  • Today’s High: 20°C (RealFeel®: 21°)
    • Plenty of sunshine
  • Tonight’s Low: 5°C (RealFeel®: 6°)
    • Clear
  • Tomorrow’s Forecast: 20°C/5°C (RealFeel®: 21°)
    • Mostly sunny

Given the current air quality conditions, residents are advised to take precautions, especially those in sensitive groups. Staying informed about weather updates and health advisories is recommended to plan activities accordingly in Islamabad.

