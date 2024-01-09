Islamabad, Pakistan latest weather update today

The current weather in Islamabad at 12:34 PM is characterized by a temperature of 15°C, with a RealFeel® of 19°C. The RealFeel ShadeTM temperature is 16°C. The air quality is marked as “very unhealthy,” with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 227. Health effects will be immediately felt, especially by sensitive groups, and outdoor activities are strongly discouraged.

Current Weather

Temperature: 15°C

RealFeel®: 19°C

Air Quality: Very Unhealthy

Wind: WSW 2 km/h

Wind Gusts: 2 km/h

Conditions: Hazy sunshine

Current Air Quality – January 9:

Air Quality Index (AQI): 227 (Very Unhealthy)

Health Advisory: Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups, and they should avoid outdoor activities. Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.

Current Pollutants:

Dust & Dander: Extreme

Sinus Pressure: Extreme

Fishing: Poor

Lawn Mowing: Poor

Air Travel: Ideal

Today’s Weather Forecast – January 9:

High Temperature: 19°C (RealFeel® 19°C)

Tonight’s Weather Forecast – January 9:

Low Temperature: 5°C (RealFeel® 6°C)

Conditions: Hazy

Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast – January 10:

High/Low Temperature: 19°C / 5°C (RealFeel® 19°C)

Conditions: Hazy

The weather forecast for today predicts a high of 19°C with hazy conditions. Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to 5°C with continued haziness. Looking ahead to tomorrow, the weather is forecast to have a high of 19°C and a low of 5°C, with hazy conditions. Residents and visitors are advised to take the necessary precautions, especially considering the very unhealthy air quality levels.