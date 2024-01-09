Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Islamabad, Pakistan latest weather update today

Islamabad, Pakistan latest weather update today

Articles
Advertisement
Islamabad, Pakistan latest weather update today

Islamabad, Pakistan latest weather update today

Advertisement

The current weather in Islamabad at 12:34 PM is characterized by a temperature of 15°C, with a RealFeel® of 19°C. The RealFeel ShadeTM temperature is 16°C. The air quality is marked as “very unhealthy,” with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 227. Health effects will be immediately felt, especially by sensitive groups, and outdoor activities are strongly discouraged.

Current Weather

  • Temperature: 15°C
  • RealFeel®: 19°C
    • Advertisement
  • RealFeel Shade™: 16°C
  • Air Quality: Very Unhealthy
  • Wind: WSW 2 km/h
  • Wind Gusts: 2 km/h
  • Conditions: Hazy sunshine
Advertisement

Current Air Quality – January 9:

  • Air Quality Index (AQI): 227 (Very Unhealthy)
  • Health Advisory: Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups, and they should avoid outdoor activities. Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.

Current Pollutants:

Advertisement
  • Dust & Dander: Extreme
  • Sinus Pressure: Extreme
  • Fishing: Poor
  • Lawn Mowing: Poor
  • Air Travel: Ideal
    • Advertisement
  • Indoor Pests: High

Today’s Weather Forecast – January 9:

  • High Temperature: 19°C (RealFeel® 19°C)
  • Conditions: Hazy
    • Advertisement

Tonight’s Weather Forecast – January 9:

  • Low Temperature: 5°C (RealFeel® 6°C)
  • Conditions: Hazy
Advertisement

Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast – January 10:

  • High/Low Temperature: 19°C / 5°C (RealFeel® 19°C)
  • Conditions: Hazy

Also Read

Lahore, Faisalabad, latest weather update today
Lahore, Faisalabad, latest weather update today

The current weather in Lahore at 11:49 AM is characterized by a...

Advertisement

The weather forecast for today predicts a high of 19°C with hazy conditions. Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to 5°C with continued haziness. Looking ahead to tomorrow, the weather is forecast to have a high of 19°C and a low of 5°C, with hazy conditions. Residents and visitors are advised to take the necessary precautions, especially considering the very unhealthy air quality levels.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story


Warning: Undefined variable $weathercities in /home/bolnews/public_html/wp-content/themes/bolnews/footer.php on line 88