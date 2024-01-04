January 2024:Auction schedule released for Punjab number plates

The Punjab Excise and Taxation Department has released its e-auction schedule for January 2024, permitting individuals to submit smart numbers for both cars and motorcycles.

Members will have the chance to get worldwide numbers of their choice. Registration for the first series has started on January 1 and will be open until January 11.

Additionally, registration for the other remaining two series will begin on January 11 and January 21.

The auction process for the series is set to start on January 11, 21, and February 1, respectively.

موٹر وہیکلز کے پرکشش / من پسند نمبروں کی آن لائن نیلامی کے لیے جنوری 2024 کا شیڈول جاری ۔ خواہش مند حضرات دیے گئے لنک پر اپلائی کریںhttps://t.co/Xa69Qu8NgT pic.twitter.com/Q2x19RCdT9 — Excise,Taxation & Narcotics Control Department (@ETNCDGOP) January 2, 2024

Simultaneously, the registration for commercial vehicles began on January 1 and will continue until January 20. The request for these vehicles is slated to take place from January 21 to January 22.

According to the Chairman Faisal Yousaf Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), citizens can register themselves for the auction through the online portal and e-Auction mobile app.