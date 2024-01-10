Justice Mazahar Naqvi resigns as SC judge 

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court judge Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi has resigned from the post over misconduct allegations.

Earlier, Justice Mazahar Naqvi had submitted a detailed response to the show cause to the Supreme Judicial Council.

In his reply, Justice Mazahar Naqvi denied the allegations leveled against him and said that the Supreme Judicial Council can take information against the judge but the council cannot act on any complaint against the judge.

In the detailed reply, it has been said that the orders issued by the Supreme Judicial Council are tantamount to contempt of the rules, according to the rules, the person giving information to the council has no role in the proceedings.

Justice Mazahar Naqvi also objected to the appointment of the Attorney General as a prosecutor and said that one of the complainants in the council is the Pakistan Bar Council and the complaints of the Bar councils have been filed against the political and the PDM government.

In his reply, Justice Mazahar further said that the Pakistan Bar met the then Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on February 21. On the day of the meeting with Shahbaz Sharif, the Pakistan Bar approved the resolution to file the complaint.

It is further stated in the reply that the order to summon the witnesses before submitting the answer to the show cause is against the law, this allegation is completely false that anyone can approach me easily, Ghulam Mehmood Dogar could not have set the case before himself. This is an administrative matter while no relief was given in the Ghulam Mehmood Dogar case.