Karachi, Hyderabad, latest weather update today

Karachi, the bustling metropolis on the Arabian Sea, is currently experiencing a temperature of 25°C with a RealFeel® of 25° under hazy sunshine. The air quality is categorized as very unhealthy, with an AQI of 216, indicating potential health risks.

Current Weather

Temperature:

  • Current: 25°C
  • RealFeel®: 25°
  • RealFeel Shade™: 23°

Air Quality:

  • Status: Very Unhealthy
  • AQI: 216

Wind:

  • Direction: ENE (East-Northeast)
  • Speed: 15 km/h
  • Wind Gusts: 15 km/h

Weather Conditions:

  • Hazy sunshine
Health Advisory:

  • Today’s AQI (Air Quality Index): 216 (Very Unhealthy)
  • Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation, suggesting staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.

Forecast:

  • Today’s High: 28°C (RealFeel®: 28°)
    • Hazy sun
  • Tonight’s Low: 13°C (RealFeel®: 13°)
    • Clear
  • Tomorrow’s Forecast: 27°C/15°C (RealFeel®: 27°)
    • Hazy sunshine

Air Quality

Given the current air quality conditions, residents are advised to be cautious, especially those in sensitive groups. Consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities to minimize exposure. Regular monitoring of weather updates and health advisories is recommended to stay informed about changing conditions in Karachi.

Hyderabad, Sindh

Hyderabad, Sindh, is currently experiencing a temperature of 21°C with a RealFeel® of 22° under hazy sunshine. The air quality is categorized as dangerous, with an AQI of 266, indicating potential health risks.

Current Weather

Temperature:

  • Current: 21°C
  • RealFeel®: 22°
  • RealFeel Shade™: 19°

Air Quality:

  • Status: Dangerous
  • AQI: 266

Wind:

  • Direction: NNE (North-Northeast)
  • Speed: 18 km/h
  • Wind Gusts: 31 km/h

Weather Conditions:

  • Hazy sunshine
Health Advisory:

  • Today’s AQI (Air Quality Index): 266 (Dangerous)
  • Any exposure to the air, even for a few minutes, can lead to serious health effects on everybody. Outdoor activities are to be avoided.
Forecast:

  • Today’s High: 25°C (RealFeel®: 25°)
    • Hazy
  • Tonight’s Low: 12°C (RealFeel®: 12°)
    • Hazy
  • Tomorrow’s Forecast: 26°C/13°C (RealFeel®: 25°)
    • Hazy
Air Quality

Given the current air quality conditions, residents are strongly advised to avoid outdoor activities to minimize health risks. Monitoring weather updates and health advisories is recommended to stay informed about changing conditions in Hyderabad, Sindh.

