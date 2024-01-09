Karachi, Hyderabad latest weather update today

Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups, and they should avoid outdoor activities. Even healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation. It is strongly recommended for everyone to consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.
Current Weather
- Dust & Dander: Extreme
- Sinus Pressure: Extreme
- Fishing: Poor
- Composting: Fair
- Air Travel: Ideal
- Outdoor Pests: Extreme
Today’s Weather Forecast – January 9
- High Temperature: 26°C (RealFeel® 24°C)
- Conditions: Breezy in the morning; hazy
Tonight’s Weather Forecast – January 9
- Low Temperature: 12°C (RealFeel® 10°C)
- Conditions: Clear
Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast – January 10
- High/Low Temperature: 26°C / 11°C (RealFeel® 26°C)
- Conditions: Hazy sun
Air Quality
The current air quality in Karachi is marked as “very unhealthy,” with an AQI of 244. This means that health effects will be immediately felt, especially by sensitive groups. It is advised for these individuals to avoid outdoor activities. Even healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation, so staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities is recommended.
Hyderabad, Sindh
The current weather in Hyderabad at 11:32 AM is characterized by a temperature of 18°C, with a RealFeel® of 19°C. The RealFeel ShadeTM temperature is 16°C. The air quality is marked as “dangerous,” with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 279. Any exposure to the air, even for a short duration, can lead to serious health effects, and outdoor activities are strongly discouraged.
Current Weather
- Temperature: 18°C
- RealFeel®: 19°C
- RealFeel Shade™: 16°C
- Air Quality: Dangerous
- Wind: NNE at 17 km/h
- Wind Gusts: 20 km/h
- Conditions: Hazy sunshine
Current Air Quality – January 9:
- Air Quality Index (AQI): 279 (Dangerous)
- Health Advisory: Any exposure to the air, even for a few minutes, can lead to serious health effects on everybody. It is strongly advised to avoid outdoor activities.
Current Pollutants:
- Dust & Dander: Extreme
- Sinus Pressure: Extreme
- Fishing: Poor
- Composting: Fair
- Air Travel: Ideal
- Outdoor Pests: Very High
Today’s Weather Forecast – January 9:
- High Temperature: 23°C (RealFeel® 23°C)
- Conditions: Hazy
Tonight’s Weather Forecast – January 9:
- Low Temperature: 11°C (RealFeel® 10°C)
- Conditions: Hazy
Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast – January 10:
- High/Low Temperature: 24°C / 10°C (RealFeel® 23°C)
- Conditions: Hazy
The current pollutants include extreme levels of dust and dander, sinus pressure, poor fishing conditions, fair composting conditions, ideal air travel conditions, and a very high presence of outdoor pests.
