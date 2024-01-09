Karachi, Hyderabad latest weather update today

Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups, and they should avoid outdoor activities. Even healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation. It is strongly recommended for everyone to consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.

Current Weather

Dust & Dander: Extreme

Sinus Pressure: Extreme

Advertisement Fishing: Poor

Composting: Fair

Air Travel: Ideal

Outdoor Pests: Extreme

Today’s Weather Forecast – January 9

Advertisement

High Temperature: 26°C (RealFeel® 24°C)

Conditions: Breezy in the morning; hazy

Tonight’s Weather Forecast – January 9

Advertisement Low Temperature: 12°C (RealFeel® 10°C)

Conditions: Clear

Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast – January 10

High/Low Temperature: 26°C / 11°C (RealFeel® 26°C)

Advertisement Conditions: Hazy sun

Air Quality

The current air quality in Karachi is marked as “very unhealthy,” with an AQI of 244. This means that health effects will be immediately felt, especially by sensitive groups. It is advised for these individuals to avoid outdoor activities. Even healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation, so staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities is recommended.

Hyderabad, Sindh

The current weather in Hyderabad at 11:32 AM is characterized by a temperature of 18°C, with a RealFeel® of 19°C. The RealFeel ShadeTM temperature is 16°C. The air quality is marked as “dangerous,” with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 279. Any exposure to the air, even for a short duration, can lead to serious health effects, and outdoor activities are strongly discouraged.

Advertisement

Current Weather

Temperature: 18°C

RealFeel®: 19°C

RealFeel Shade™: 16°C

Air Quality: Dangerous

Advertisement Wind: NNE at 17 km/h

Wind Gusts: 20 km/h

Conditions: Hazy sunshine

Current Air Quality – January 9:

Advertisement Air Quality Index (AQI): 279 (Dangerous)

Health Advisory: Any exposure to the air, even for a few minutes, can lead to serious health effects on everybody. It is strongly advised to avoid outdoor activities.

Current Pollutants:

Dust & Dander: Extreme

Advertisement Sinus Pressure: Extreme

Fishing: Poor

Composting: Fair

Air Travel: Ideal

Outdoor Pests: Very High

Advertisement

Today’s Weather Forecast – January 9:

High Temperature: 23°C (RealFeel® 23°C)

Conditions: Hazy

Tonight’s Weather Forecast – January 9:

Advertisement

Low Temperature: 11°C (RealFeel® 10°C)

Conditions: Hazy

Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast – January 10:

Advertisement High/Low Temperature: 24°C / 10°C (RealFeel® 23°C)

Conditions: Hazy

The current pollutants include extreme levels of dust and dander, sinus pressure, poor fishing conditions, fair composting conditions, ideal air travel conditions, and a very high presence of outdoor pests.