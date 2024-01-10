Karachi to experience freezing temperature next week

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that Cold weather will continue in Karachi and throughout the country, with fog expected in the flat regions.

According to the Met Office, the weather will remain cold in Balochistan, upper Sindh, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of the said provinces.

The weather forecast indicates that Karachi will experience temperatures below freezing in the upcoming week.

The Met Office reported that the minimum temperature in Karachi was 12 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, and in the next 48 hours, it is predicted to drop much lower to 10 degrees.

On the other hand, Islamabad, Murree, Gilyat, and surrounding parts will witness chilly and dry weather. Meanwhile, smog is likely to prevail in Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Okara, Qasoor, Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Jehlum, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sargodha Mandi Bahaudding, Toba Tek Singh, Khanewal, Multan, Khanpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Hafizabad.

On Tuesday, certain regions of the country had rainfall, leading to colder conditions. The most significant rainfall, measuring 2 mm, occurred in Rahim Yar Khan and Dera Ghazi Khan.