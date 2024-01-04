KU, NAPA agrees to explore academic partnership in correctional sciences

KARACHI: University of Karachi and the National Academy for Prisons Administration agreed to explore an academic partnership in the field of correctional sciences and penology.

This decision was taken during a meeting between the KU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and the Director General NAPA Azhar Rashid .

The DG NAPA Azhar visited the University of Karachi and met the KU VC ProfDr Khalid Iraqi at the VC Secretariat to discuss the possibility of initiating a joint venture in venues of academic partnership in the different departments of the faculty of arts and social sciences and the faculty of law.

They agreed to begin the partnership with the faculty of law, department of criminology, social work, sociology, and psychology and decided other departments would be included later.

