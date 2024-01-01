Lahore, Faisalabad, Latest weather update today

Lahore, the heart of Punjab, is experiencing current weather conditions marked by a temperature of 11°C with a RealFeel® of 12°. The air quality, unfortunately, is in the dangerous range with an AQI of 257. This necessitates caution and the avoidance of outdoor activities.

Current Weather:

Temperature:

Current: 11°C

Advertisement RealFeel®: 12°

RealFeel Shade™: 11°

Air Quality:

Status: Dangerous

Advertisement AQI: 257

Wind:

Direction: SE (South-East)

Speed: 5 km/h

Advertisement Wind Gusts: 5 km/h

Weather Conditions:

Mostly cloudy

Advertisement

Health Advisory:

Today’s AQI (Air Quality Index): 257 (Dangerous)

Any exposure to the air, even for a few minutes, can lead to serious health effects. Outdoor activities are not recommended.

Forecast:

Advertisement

Today’s High: 16°C (RealFeel®: 17°) Clouds giving way to some sun

Advertisement Tonight’s Low: 6°C (RealFeel®: 8°) Hazy

Tomorrow’s Forecast: 16°C/6°C (RealFeel®: 18°) Advertisement Clouds giving way to some sun



Air Quality

Advertisement

The health advisory emphasizes the potential health risks associated with the current air quality, urging residents to minimize exposure. The Lahore Weather Radar provides an interactive map for a comprehensive view of weather conditions.

Faisalabad, Punjab

Faisalabad, known for its industrial significance, is currently experiencing weather conditions characterized by a temperature of 11°C with a RealFeel® of 13°. The air quality is in the dangerous range, with an AQI of 252, prompting caution and the avoidance of outdoor activities.

Current Weather

Temperature:

Advertisement Current: 11°C

RealFeel®: 13°

RealFeel Shade™: 13°

Air Quality:

Advertisement Status: Dangerous

AQI: 252

Wind:

Direction: N (North)

Advertisement Speed: 2 km/h

Wind Gusts: 3 km/h

Weather Conditions:

Cloudy Advertisement

Health Advisory:

Today’s AQI (Air Quality Index): 252 (Dangerous)

Any exposure to the air, even for a few minutes, can lead to serious health effects. Outdoor activities are not recommended.

Advertisement

Forecast:

Today’s High: 19°C (RealFeel®: 21°) Clouds breaking for some sun Advertisement

Tonight’s Low: 7°C (RealFeel®: 9°) Hazy

Advertisement Tomorrow’s Forecast: 20°C/6°C (RealFeel®: 22°) Partly sunny



Advertisement

Air Quality

The health advisory emphasizes the potential health risks associated with the current air quality and urges residents to minimize exposure. Residents are encouraged to monitor updates, adhere to health advisories, and take necessary precautions to ensure their well-being in changing weather conditions in Faisalabad.