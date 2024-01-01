Lahore, Faisalabad, Latest weather update today

Lahore, the heart of Punjab, is experiencing current weather conditions marked by a temperature of 11°C with a RealFeel® of 12°. The air quality, unfortunately, is in the dangerous range with an AQI of 257. This necessitates caution and the avoidance of outdoor activities.
Current Weather:
Temperature:
- Current: 11°C
- RealFeel®: 12°
- RealFeel Shade™: 11°
Air Quality:
- Status: Dangerous
- AQI: 257
Wind:
- Direction: SE (South-East)
- Speed: 5 km/h
- Wind Gusts: 5 km/h
Weather Conditions:
- Mostly cloudy
Health Advisory:
- Today’s AQI (Air Quality Index): 257 (Dangerous)
- Any exposure to the air, even for a few minutes, can lead to serious health effects. Outdoor activities are not recommended.
Forecast:
- Today’s High: 16°C (RealFeel®: 17°)
- Clouds giving way to some sun
- Tonight’s Low: 6°C (RealFeel®: 8°)
- Hazy
- Tomorrow's Forecast: 16°C/6°C (RealFeel®: 18°)
- Clouds giving way to some sun
Air Quality
The health advisory emphasizes the potential health risks associated with the current air quality, urging residents to minimize exposure. The Lahore Weather Radar provides an interactive map for a comprehensive view of weather conditions.
Faisalabad, Punjab
Faisalabad, known for its industrial significance, is currently experiencing weather conditions characterized by a temperature of 11°C with a RealFeel® of 13°. The air quality is in the dangerous range, with an AQI of 252, prompting caution and the avoidance of outdoor activities.
Current Weather
Temperature:
- Current: 11°C
- RealFeel®: 13°
- RealFeel Shade™: 13°
Air Quality:
- Status: Dangerous
- AQI: 252
Wind:
- Direction: N (North)
- Speed: 2 km/h
- Wind Gusts: 3 km/h
Weather Conditions:
- Cloudy
Health Advisory:
- Today’s AQI (Air Quality Index): 252 (Dangerous)
- Any exposure to the air, even for a few minutes, can lead to serious health effects. Outdoor activities are not recommended.
Forecast:
- Today’s High: 19°C (RealFeel®: 21°)
- Clouds breaking for some sun
- Tonight’s Low: 7°C (RealFeel®: 9°)
- Hazy
- Tomorrow’s Forecast: 20°C/6°C (RealFeel®: 22°)
- Partly sunny
Air Quality
The health advisory emphasizes the potential health risks associated with the current air quality and urges residents to minimize exposure. Residents are encouraged to monitor updates, adhere to health advisories, and take necessary precautions to ensure their well-being in changing weather conditions in Faisalabad.
