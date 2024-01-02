Lahore, Faisalabad, Latest weather update today

Quetta, Balochistan, latest weather update today
As of today in Quetta, the weather is currently at 11°C with...
As of today, Lahore’s weather stands at a cool 10°C with a RealFeel® of 13°, offering a relatively mild experience. However, the air quality is a cause for concern, marked as dangerous with an AQI of 274. Any exposure to the air, even for a few minutes, can lead to serious health effects, and outdoor activities should be avoided.
Residents are strongly advised to take precautions due to the dangerous air quality, limiting outdoor exposure. Extreme levels of dust and dander could lead to sinus pressure, and outdoor activities like fishing and lawn mowing are not recommended. Stay informed about the evolving weather conditions in Lahore for a safe and comfortable experience.
Faisalabad, Punjab
As of today in Faisalabad, the weather stands at 13°C with a RealFeel® of 15°, offering a relatively mild experience. However, the air quality is a cause for concern, marked as dangerous with an AQI of 252. Any exposure to the air, even for a few minutes, can lead to serious health effects, and outdoor activities should be avoided.
Residents are strongly advised to take precautions due to the dangerous air quality, limiting outdoor exposure. Extreme levels of dust and dander could lead to sinus pressure, and outdoor activities like fishing and lawn mowing are not recommended. Stay indoors if possible, and stay informed about the evolving weather conditions in Faisalabad for a safe and comfortable experience.
