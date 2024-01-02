Advertisement
Lahore, Faisalabad, Latest weather update today

Articles
As of today, Lahore’s weather stands at a cool 10°C with a RealFeel® of 13°, offering a relatively mild experience. However, the air quality is a cause for concern, marked as dangerous with an AQI of 274. Any exposure to the air, even for a few minutes, can lead to serious health effects, and outdoor activities should be avoided.

Current Weather

  • Temperature: 10°C
  • RealFeel®: 13°
  • RealFeel Shade™: 11°
  • Air Quality: Dangerous
  • Wind: N 0 km/h
  • Wind Gusts: 0 km/h
  • Sky Conditions: Clouds and sun
Air Quality Insights:

  • AQI (Air Quality Index): 274 (Dangerous)
  • Health Impact: Any exposure, even for a few minutes, can lead to serious health effects on everybody. Outdoor activities should be avoided.

Based on Current Pollutants:

  • Dust & Dander: Extreme
    • Sinus Pressure: Extreme
  • Health & Activities:
    • Fishing: Poor
    • Lawn Mowing: Poor
    • Air Travel: Ideal
    • Indoor Pests: High
Air Quality

Residents are strongly advised to take precautions due to the dangerous air quality, limiting outdoor exposure. Extreme levels of dust and dander could lead to sinus pressure, and outdoor activities like fishing and lawn mowing are not recommended. Stay informed about the evolving weather conditions in Lahore for a safe and comfortable experience.

Faisalabad, Punjab

As of today in Faisalabad, the weather stands at 13°C with a RealFeel® of 15°, offering a relatively mild experience. However, the air quality is a cause for concern, marked as dangerous with an AQI of 252. Any exposure to the air, even for a few minutes, can lead to serious health effects, and outdoor activities should be avoided.

Current Weather

  • Temperature: 13°C
  • RealFeel®: 15°
  • RealFeel Shade™: 14°
  • Air Quality: Dangerous
  • Wind: N 1 km/h
  • Wind Gusts: 1 km/h
  • Sky Conditions: Mostly cloudy

Air Quality Insights:

  • AQI (Air Quality Index): 252 (Dangerous)
  • Health Impact: Any exposure, even for a few minutes, can lead to serious health effects on everybody. Outdoor activities should be avoided.

Based on Current Pollutants:

  • Dust & Dander: Extreme
    • Sinus Pressure: Extreme
  • Health & Activities:
    • Fishing: Poor
    • Lawn Mowing: Poor
    • Air Travel: Ideal
    • Indoor Pests: High
Today’s Weather Forecast

  • High Temperature: 17°C
  • RealFeel®: 19°
  • Weather Conditions: Clouds giving way to some sun

Air Quality

Residents are strongly advised to take precautions due to the dangerous air quality, limiting outdoor exposure. Extreme levels of dust and dander could lead to sinus pressure, and outdoor activities like fishing and lawn mowing are not recommended. Stay indoors if possible, and stay informed about the evolving weather conditions in Faisalabad for a safe and comfortable experience.

