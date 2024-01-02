Lahore, Faisalabad, Latest weather update today

As of today, Lahore’s weather stands at a cool 10°C with a RealFeel® of 13°, offering a relatively mild experience. However, the air quality is a cause for concern, marked as dangerous with an AQI of 274. Any exposure to the air, even for a few minutes, can lead to serious health effects, and outdoor activities should be avoided.

Current Weather

Temperature: 10°C

RealFeel®: 13°

Advertisement RealFeel Shade™: 11°

Air Quality: Dangerous

Wind: N 0 km/h

Wind Gusts: 0 km/h

Sky Conditions: Clouds and sun

Advertisement

Air Quality Insights:

AQI (Air Quality Index): 274 (Dangerous)

Health Impact: Any exposure, even for a few minutes, can lead to serious health effects on everybody. Outdoor activities should be avoided.

Based on Current Pollutants:

Advertisement

Dust & Dander: Extreme Sinus Pressure: Extreme

Advertisement Health & Activities: Fishing: Poor Lawn Mowing: Poor Air Travel: Ideal Indoor Pests: High Advertisement



Air Quality

Residents are strongly advised to take precautions due to the dangerous air quality, limiting outdoor exposure. Extreme levels of dust and dander could lead to sinus pressure, and outdoor activities like fishing and lawn mowing are not recommended. Stay informed about the evolving weather conditions in Lahore for a safe and comfortable experience.

Faisalabad, Punjab

Advertisement

As of today in Faisalabad, the weather stands at 13°C with a RealFeel® of 15°, offering a relatively mild experience. However, the air quality is a cause for concern, marked as dangerous with an AQI of 252. Any exposure to the air, even for a few minutes, can lead to serious health effects, and outdoor activities should be avoided.

Current Weather

Temperature: 13°C

RealFeel®: 15°

RealFeel Shade™: 14°

Advertisement Air Quality: Dangerous

Wind: N 1 km/h

Wind Gusts: 1 km/h

Sky Conditions: Mostly cloudy

Air Quality Insights:

Advertisement

AQI (Air Quality Index): 252 (Dangerous)

Health Impact: Any exposure, even for a few minutes, can lead to serious health effects on everybody. Outdoor activities should be avoided.

Based on Current Pollutants:

Advertisement Dust & Dander: Extreme Sinus Pressure: Extreme

Health & Activities: Advertisement Fishing: Poor Lawn Mowing: Poor Air Travel: Ideal Indoor Pests: High Advertisement



Today’s Weather Forecast

High Temperature: 17°C

RealFeel®: 19°

Advertisement Weather Conditions: Clouds giving way to some sun

Also Read Quetta, Balochistan, latest weather update today As of today in Quetta, the weather is currently at 11°C with...

Air Quality

Residents are strongly advised to take precautions due to the dangerous air quality, limiting outdoor exposure. Extreme levels of dust and dander could lead to sinus pressure, and outdoor activities like fishing and lawn mowing are not recommended. Stay indoors if possible, and stay informed about the evolving weather conditions in Faisalabad for a safe and comfortable experience.