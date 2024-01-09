Lahore, Faisalabad, latest weather update today

The current weather in Lahore at 11:49 AM is characterized by a temperature of 9°C with a RealFeel® of 12°C. The RealFeel ShadeTM temperature is 10°C. The air quality is marked as “dangerous,” with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 313. Any exposure to the air, even for a short duration, can lead to serious health effects, and outdoor activities are strongly discouraged.

Current Weather

Temperature: 9°C

RealFeel®: 12°C

Advertisement RealFeel Shade™: 10°C

Air Quality: Dangerous

Wind: N 0 km/h

Wind Gusts: 0 km/h

Conditions: Hazy sunshine

Advertisement

Current Air Quality – January 9:

Air Quality Index (AQI): 313 (Dangerous)

Health Advisory: Any exposure to the air, even for a few minutes, can lead to serious health effects on everybody. It is strongly advised to avoid outdoor activities.

Current Pollutants:

Advertisement

Dust & Dander: Extreme

Sinus Pressure: Extreme

Fishing: Poor

Lawn Mowing: Poor

Air Travel: Ideal

Advertisement Indoor Pests: High

Today’s Weather Forecast – January 9:

High Temperature: 14°C (RealFeel® 14°C)

Conditions: Cooler with hazy sun Advertisement

Tonight’s Weather Forecast – January 9:

Low Temperature: 5°C (RealFeel® 5°C)

Conditions: Hazy

Advertisement

Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast – January 10:

High/Low Temperature: 15°C / 6°C (RealFeel® 15°C)

Conditions: Hazy sun

The weather forecast for today predicts a high of 14°C with cooler conditions and hazy sunshine. Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to 5°C with continued haziness. Looking ahead to tomorrow, the weather is forecasted to have a high of 15°C and a low of 6°C, with hazy sun conditions. Residents and visitors are advised to take necessary precautions, especially considering the dangerous air quality levels.

Advertisement

Faisalabad, Punjab

The current weather in Faisalabad at 11:53 AM is characterized by a temperature of 13°C, with a RealFeel® of 17°C. The RealFeel ShadeTM temperature is 14°C. The air quality is marked as “dangerous,” with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 319. Any exposure to the air, even for a short duration, can lead to serious health effects, and outdoor activities are strongly discouraged.

Current Weather

Temperature: 13°C

RealFeel®: 17°C

Advertisement RealFeel Shade™: 14°C

Air Quality: Dangerous

Wind: N 1 km/h

Wind Gusts: 1 km/h

Conditions: Hazy sunshine

Advertisement

Current Air Quality – January 9:

Air Quality Index (AQI): 319 (Dangerous)

Health Advisory: Any exposure to the air, even for a few minutes, can lead to serious health effects on everybody. It is strongly advised to avoid outdoor activities.

Current Pollutants:

Advertisement

Dust & Dander: Extreme

Sinus Pressure: Extreme

Fishing: Poor

Lawn Mowing: Poor

Air Travel: Ideal

Advertisement Indoor Pests: High

Today’s Weather Forecast – January 9:

High Temperature: 18°C (RealFeel® 20°C)

Conditions: Hazy Advertisement

Tonight’s Weather Forecast – January 9:

Low Temperature: 7°C (RealFeel® 8°C)

Conditions: Hazy

Advertisement

Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast – January 10:

High/Low Temperature: 20°C / 8°C (RealFeel® 21°C)

Conditions: Hazy

Also Read Karachi, Hyderabad latest weather update today Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups, and they should...

Advertisement

The weather forecast for today predicts a high of 18°C with hazy conditions. Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to 7°C with continued haziness. Looking ahead to tomorrow, the weather is forecast to have a high of 20°C and a low of 8°C, with hazy conditions. Residents and visitors are advised to take necessary precautions, especially considering the dangerous air quality levels.