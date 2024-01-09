Advertisement
Lahore, Faisalabad, latest weather update today

Lahore, Faisalabad, latest weather update today

The current weather in Lahore at 11:49 AM is characterized by a temperature of 9°C with a RealFeel® of 12°C. The RealFeel ShadeTM temperature is 10°C. The air quality is marked as “dangerous,” with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 313. Any exposure to the air, even for a short duration, can lead to serious health effects, and outdoor activities are strongly discouraged.

Current Weather

  • Temperature: 9°C
  • RealFeel®: 12°C
  • RealFeel Shade™: 10°C
  • Air Quality: Dangerous
  • Wind: N 0 km/h
  • Wind Gusts: 0 km/h
  • Conditions: Hazy sunshine
Current Air Quality – January 9:

  • Air Quality Index (AQI): 313 (Dangerous)
  • Health Advisory: Any exposure to the air, even for a few minutes, can lead to serious health effects on everybody. It is strongly advised to avoid outdoor activities.

Current Pollutants:

  • Dust & Dander: Extreme
  • Sinus Pressure: Extreme
  • Fishing: Poor
  • Lawn Mowing: Poor
  • Air Travel: Ideal
  • Indoor Pests: High

Today’s Weather Forecast – January 9:

  • High Temperature: 14°C (RealFeel® 14°C)
  • Conditions: Cooler with hazy sun
Tonight’s Weather Forecast – January 9:

  • Low Temperature: 5°C (RealFeel® 5°C)
  • Conditions: Hazy
Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast – January 10:

  • High/Low Temperature: 15°C / 6°C (RealFeel® 15°C)
  • Conditions: Hazy sun

The weather forecast for today predicts a high of 14°C with cooler conditions and hazy sunshine. Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to 5°C with continued haziness. Looking ahead to tomorrow, the weather is forecasted to have a high of 15°C and a low of 6°C, with hazy sun conditions. Residents and visitors are advised to take necessary precautions, especially considering the dangerous air quality levels.

Faisalabad, Punjab

The current weather in Faisalabad at 11:53 AM is characterized by a temperature of 13°C, with a RealFeel® of 17°C. The RealFeel ShadeTM temperature is 14°C. The air quality is marked as “dangerous,” with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 319. Any exposure to the air, even for a short duration, can lead to serious health effects, and outdoor activities are strongly discouraged.

Current Weather

  • Temperature: 13°C
  • RealFeel®: 17°C
  • RealFeel Shade™: 14°C
  • Air Quality: Dangerous
  • Wind: N 1 km/h
  • Wind Gusts: 1 km/h
  • Conditions: Hazy sunshine
Current Air Quality – January 9:

  • Air Quality Index (AQI): 319 (Dangerous)
  • Health Advisory: Any exposure to the air, even for a few minutes, can lead to serious health effects on everybody. It is strongly advised to avoid outdoor activities.

Current Pollutants:

  • Dust & Dander: Extreme
  • Sinus Pressure: Extreme
  • Fishing: Poor
  • Lawn Mowing: Poor
  • Air Travel: Ideal
  • Indoor Pests: High

Today’s Weather Forecast – January 9:

  • High Temperature: 18°C (RealFeel® 20°C)
  • Conditions: Hazy
Tonight’s Weather Forecast – January 9:

  • Low Temperature: 7°C (RealFeel® 8°C)
  • Conditions: Hazy
Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast – January 10:

  • High/Low Temperature: 20°C / 8°C (RealFeel® 21°C)
  • Conditions: Hazy

The weather forecast for today predicts a high of 18°C with hazy conditions. Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to 7°C with continued haziness. Looking ahead to tomorrow, the weather is forecast to have a high of 20°C and a low of 8°C, with hazy conditions. Residents and visitors are advised to take necessary precautions, especially considering the dangerous air quality levels.

