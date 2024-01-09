Lahore, Faisalabad, latest weather update today

Karachi, Hyderabad latest weather update today
The current weather in Lahore at 11:49 AM is characterized by a temperature of 9°C with a RealFeel® of 12°C. The RealFeel ShadeTM temperature is 10°C. The air quality is marked as “dangerous,” with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 313. Any exposure to the air, even for a short duration, can lead to serious health effects, and outdoor activities are strongly discouraged.
Current Air Quality – January 9:
Current Pollutants:
Today’s Weather Forecast – January 9:
Tonight’s Weather Forecast – January 9:
Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast – January 10:
The weather forecast for today predicts a high of 14°C with cooler conditions and hazy sunshine. Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to 5°C with continued haziness. Looking ahead to tomorrow, the weather is forecasted to have a high of 15°C and a low of 6°C, with hazy sun conditions. Residents and visitors are advised to take necessary precautions, especially considering the dangerous air quality levels.
Faisalabad, Punjab
The current weather in Faisalabad at 11:53 AM is characterized by a temperature of 13°C, with a RealFeel® of 17°C. The RealFeel ShadeTM temperature is 14°C. The air quality is marked as “dangerous,” with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 319. Any exposure to the air, even for a short duration, can lead to serious health effects, and outdoor activities are strongly discouraged.
Current Air Quality – January 9:
Current Pollutants:
Today’s Weather Forecast – January 9:
Tonight’s Weather Forecast – January 9:
Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast – January 10:
The weather forecast for today predicts a high of 18°C with hazy conditions. Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to 7°C with continued haziness. Looking ahead to tomorrow, the weather is forecast to have a high of 20°C and a low of 8°C, with hazy conditions. Residents and visitors are advised to take necessary precautions, especially considering the dangerous air quality levels.
