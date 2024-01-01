Lahore police arrest Khurram Latif Khosa

Former Governor Latif Khosa confirmed in his statement.

Khurram Khosa arrested from office near Lahore High Court.

Police said case had been registered against Khurram Latif.

LAHORE: The son of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and senior lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa was arrested by the police.

Latif Khosa has said in his statement that his son Khurram Latif has been arrested by Mazang police station in Lahore.

He said that Khurram Latif Khosa was arrested from the office near the High Court and added that he was being targeted because of PTI.

On the other hand, the police said that a case had been registered against Khurram Latif in the complaint of the sub-inspector in Mazang police station.

According to the police, it has been stated in the FIR that Khurram Latif Khosa along with 15 to 20 lawyers beat up the policemen, threatened them with serious consequences, and attacked the policemen.

It should be noted that recently senior lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf by ending his long-standing association with the Pakistan People’s Party.

